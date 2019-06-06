Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Services begin for the 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Bereaved families are holding services and laying to rest the 12 people who were killed during a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

A funeral is scheduled Thursday for 42-year-old Katherine Nixon. The mass will be at a Catholic church about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting in a municipal building.

An obituary said Nixon was a compliance manager for the city. She was married with three children.

More services are scheduled Thursday through Sunday. A service was held Wednesday for Christopher Rapp in Virginia’s Stafford County. Another will be held for him Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Police said city employee DeWayne Craddock opened fire in the building Friday afternoon before he was killed in a shootout with officers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

4:15 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

12:01 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content