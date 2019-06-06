Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Search underway for Texas man who went missing on hike

MENA, Ark. (AP) — Family and friends have joined the search for a Texas man who went missing last weekend while on a hike in a remote area of Arkansas.

Family members say 38-year-old Joshua McClatchy of Fort Worth texted his mother Saturday afternoon to say he was lost on his hike and to send help. McClatchy had been hiking on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness area, about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says McClatchy’s car was found but there have been no other signs of him. Sawyer tells Dallas TV station WFAA that it’s not uncommon for hikers to go missing there, but most are found within hours.

Family members say McClatchy is an experienced hiker who was well-prepared for the trip.

Associated Press

