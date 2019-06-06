Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

S. Carolina sheriff ordered to pay $200K for wrongful arrest

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — The sheriff’s department of Lexington County, South Carolina, has been ordered to pay $200,000 to a woman wrongfully arrested and charged with shoplifting from an area Walmart.

The State reports a jury ruled that former Deputy Darren Wiseman violated Sabrina Jackson’s civil rights in 2014 when he charged her with a crime she didn’t commit. Jackson sued over the arrest in 2016. Wiseman resigned this year.

Her lawsuit says a Walmart manager told authorities a black woman left the store without paying. Wiseman spoke with someone who claimed to know the shoplifter and said it was her friend “Sabrina Jackson.” The lawsuit says Wiseman looked up local black women with that name and charged the wrong woman.

Walmart settled with Jackson for an undisclosed amount prior to last week’s trial.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

7:07 am
Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash
Covering Colorado

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

5:56 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash
Covering Colorado

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content