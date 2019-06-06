Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutor: More sex abuse victims in Mexican church likely

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s top prosecutor is urging any other victims of child sex abuse to come forward after the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo and several followers were charged.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a press conference Thursday that it’s hard to believe there were just the four victims cited in a felony complaint.

Church leader Naasón Joaquín García and two co-defendants were arrested in California this week and a fourth remains at large.

A church spokesman has denounced the charges and says Joaquín García remains the spiritual leader of La Luz del Mundo, which claims more than 5 million members worldwide.

Becerra says Joaquín García’s bail was set at $50 million because of fears he could raise money from followers and flee.

Associated Press

