Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police officer injured, suspect killed in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man being sought on a federal weapons charge is dead and a police officer critically injured after a shootout in St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday. Names of the officer and the 26-year-old suspect have not been released.

Police Chief John Hayden says the U.S. Marshals Service asked police to help capture the man, who was also wanted on a parole violation. Hayden says the man was on parole related to a homicide.

Officers converged on the man’s car about a block from Powell Symphony Hall. The man ran. Hayden says the man turned and fired a gun, striking a 37-year-old officer in the right thigh.

A second officer shot at the suspect. Hayden didn’t know whether the officer who was struck also shot at the man.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

12:56 pm
Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

12:49 pm
No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

12:36 pm
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

Scroll to top
Skip to content