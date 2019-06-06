Opponents of pipeline argue land was improperly seized

GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Landowners in Ohio hope to convince a federal appeals court they were forced by a federal agency to sell their property to a pipeline builder sending large quantities of natural gas to Canada.

At issue is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a project allowing the use of eminent domain for construction of the 256-mile-long (412-kilometer-long) NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline. The project across northern Ohio and into Michigan went into service in October.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia heard oral arguments May 6 on a petition filed by the city of Oberlin, Ohio, and a group called Coalition to Reroute Nexus. It is asking the regulatory commission to reconsider the certificate it granted to build the pipeline.

The panel is expected to rule in the next couple of months.