Officials: Connecticut will be 1st to amass prosecutor data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say the state will be the first in the nation to collect statewide data on prosecutors, in an effort to increase transparency and accountability.

The state Senate and House of Representatives within the past week both unanimously approved legislation requiring prosecutors and other officials to collect and analyze a variety of data, including how many defendants receive prison time, plea bargains or diversionary programs. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the bill.

All the data also must be broken down by race and ethnicity. Democratic state Sen. Gary Winfield of New Haven says one goal is to identify any racial disparities in the justice system.

Researchers say there is a dearth of prosecutorial data nationwide, given the important role prosecutors play in the justice system.