Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No more babies: April the Giraffe is going on birth control

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.

Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives Friday and retire from the park’s breeding program.

Patch announced on Facebook that the park’s care team decided to retire April following the birth of her fifth calf, Azizi, in March. More than 300,000 people watched the birth live on YouTube.

April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to another calf , Tajiri (tah-JEER’-ee).

Patch says the zoo’s breeding program will continue with a new female, Johari, and April’s former mate, Oliver. April will be housed with Tajiri and Azizi.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

2:40 pm
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

1:58 pm
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

1:40 pm
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

Scroll to top
Skip to content