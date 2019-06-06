New date set for Navy SEAL murder trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy court has postponed the trial of a Navy SEAL accused of murder in the 2017 death of an Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq.

Defense attorney Tim Parlatore said Thursday the trial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher had to be changed from June 10 to June 17 because a witness for the defense was not available next week.

The trial has been delayed twice. A judge last month postponed the trial while he looked into whether there was prosecutorial misconduct after the government monitored defense team emails to find the source of a news leak.

The judge, Capt. Aaron Rugh, on Monday removed the lead prosecutor.

Rugh is looking into whether to dismiss the case because of misconduct.