More help to fight robocalls? Regulators to vote Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Is the world getting safer from robocalls? It’s not clear.

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote Thursday on giving wireless carriers permission to do more against them, but they aren’t requiring it — yet.

A bill passed by the Senate would mandate next steps carriers must take — but it’s not a cure-all. And it needs House approval.

There are already concerns that scammers can outwit the latest moves in the arms race.

The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Phone scams have cost victims millions of dollars. Enforcement against illegal callers is negligible.

New tools are coming to fight robocalls, but don’t expect unwanted calls to disappear entirely.

