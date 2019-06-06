Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise slightly, market eyes trade

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slightly higher Thursday as the market watches for the latest developments in U.S. trade disputes with China and Mexico.

Technology and energy companies posted early gains while banks declined.

Tesla gained 4% on reports that the electric car maker is on pace to report a solid number of deliveries for the second quarter.

Michaels Cos. fell 10% after reporting sales at established stores that missed expectations.

Stitch Fix soared 23% after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,832. The index recorded strong gains the previous two sessions.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 48 points, or 0.2%, to 25,588. The Nasdaq gained 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,590.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training
News

West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training

8:25 am
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

7:13 am
Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot

7:07 am
West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training
News

West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot

Scroll to top
Skip to content