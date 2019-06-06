Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man shot outside Philadelphia hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was shot by his ex-girlfriend just feet from a Philadelphia hospital’s emergency room entrance.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells WPVI-TV the 31-year-old was leaving Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after visiting sick relatives on Wednesday night when his ex-girlfriend got out of a vehicle and fired four shots. He was struck once in the back.

Scott says for an “unlucky guy to get shot by his ex-girlfriend, he’s very lucky he got shot feet away from the emergency room.”

Police are searching for the ex-girlfriend.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

4:15 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

12:01 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content