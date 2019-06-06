Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Leaders of white supremacist prison gang charged in killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say leaders of a notorious white supremacist gang have been charged with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California’s most secure prisons.

The charges unsealed Thursday detail five slayings and accuse an attorney of helping smuggle drugs and cellphones.

Prosecutors say a longtime leader of a rival black gang was killed just days after he was released from decades of solitary confinement.

A total of 16 Aryan Brotherhood members and associates are accused of running the extensive criminal enterprise using contraband cellphones and other illicit communications.

Despite its racist philosophy, prosecutors say the Aryan Brotherhood had a drug smuggling partnership with the Mexican Mafia.

Seven people outside prison were charged with assisting the gang with activities in Las Vegas and as far east as Missouri and South Dakota.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

12:56 pm
Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

12:49 pm
No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

12:36 pm
FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls
News

FCC approves new tools to fight robocalls

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans
Financial Focus

Financial Focus: How to manage student loans

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy
News

No guns: Jewelry store turns away armed deputy

Scroll to top
Skip to content