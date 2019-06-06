Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Klobuchar’s mental health policy inspires Iowa endorsement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s (KLOH’-buh-sharz) mental health policy has inspired her first Iowa endorsement.

State Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines is one of Iowa’s four black legislators and the mother of a son with developmental and mental disorders. Gaines says Klobuchar made an impression on her during a one-on-one breakfast, when the Minnesota senator shared her proposal to improve treatment of mental health issues.

Gaines says she could see that Klobuchar is a person who really listens to people and then gets to work on trying to help them.

Following their breakfast meeting, Klobuchar connected Gaines with an organization that helps parents of mentally ill children. It was a relief to Gaines, who has struggled to get her son the medical help he needs.

Associated Press

