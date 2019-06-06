Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iowa governor OK after chest pains prompt trip to hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to a hospital after experiencing chest pains but has returned to work at the Capitol.

The governor’s office released a statement saying Reynolds noticed chest pains early Thursday and was taken to a hospital emergency room “out of an abundance of caution.”

A doctor checked Reynolds and she was given blood tests, a chest X-ray and an electrocardiogram test, which is commonly used to evaluate the heart. After all the tests came back normal, the governor was released.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

1:58 pm
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

1:40 pm
VIDEO: Shootout with agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry in California
News

VIDEO: Shootout with agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry in California

1:33 pm
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

VIDEO: Shootout with agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry in California
News

VIDEO: Shootout with agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry in California

Scroll to top
Skip to content