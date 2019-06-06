Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Google’s challenge to game consoles to kick off in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Google will start its Stadia streaming game service to challenge the video game industry in November — but initially only as part of a $130 bundle that includes hardware and a pass for a friend.

Google announced the service in March with few details. On Thursday, Google said it will start advance sales for the limited “Founder’s Edition” bundles right away, though it isn’t saying how many are available. Google won’t offer stand-alone subscriptions, for $10 a month, until next year.

Stadia is Google’s attempt to make traditional game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation obsolete.

Games are stored online, and players can pick up where they left off.

Much like movies and music, the traditional video game industry has been shifting to digital downloads and streaming.

Associated Press

Associated Press

