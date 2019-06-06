Flu ruled out as cause of death for Texas couple in Fiji

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Health officials in Fiji say they don’t yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of 37-year-old David Paul and 35-year-old Michelle Paul, but that officials don’t believe the public is at risk. The couple died within two days of each other after falling ill.

The ministry says staff and health workers who came in contact with the couple are being monitored, but that all are currently well. The ministry says it’s also working with local police, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the cause of death.