Florida man charged with pouring ketchup on girlfriend

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly pouring ketchup on his girlfriend while she slept.

Court documents show Peter Wagman is facing a first-degree misdemeanor domestic battery charge for the encounter that took place last Sunday.

According to an arrest report, Wagman’s girlfriend of 11 years told investigators she woke up in the middle of the night to find Wagman pouring ketchup on her and cursing at her.

Heather King told investigators they had been arguing over her infidelity before she went to sleep. The report says she was covered in ketchup.

Wagman denied the allegation, although the report says there was ketchup on his pants.

Court records show Wagman has entered a not guilty plea.

Wagman was ordered to have no contact with King.

Associated Press

