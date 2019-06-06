Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida ex-deputy seeks bond reduction in school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida deputy facing 11 criminal charges for failing to confront the gunman in the Parkland school massacre is seeking a reduction in the bail needed to be released from jail.

A hearing is set Thursday for 56-year-old Scot Peterson, who wants to be released on his own recognizance rather than posting a $102,000 bond along with several conditions such as using real estate as collateral.

Peterson is charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury stemming from the February 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His attorney says Peterson should not face the neglect and negligence charges because he was not legally a caregiver with direct responsibility for the students.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the killings.

Associated Press

