Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds tour Fort Benning as option to house immigrant children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Federal officials are considering using Fort Benning to temporarily house up to 5,000 unaccompanied immigrant children who are in the country without proper documentation.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services officials toured the base in Columbus, Georgia, on Wednesday as a preliminary step. Oklahoma’s Fort Sill and Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base are also being considered for use as “temporary emergency influx” shelters.

Mayor Skip Henderson said Health and Human Services officials notified him Tuesday about the possibility, and he’d be supportive if Fort Benning is picked.

The base is in the district of Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop. He says reuniting the children with their parents is the ideal solution, but Benning would be better than housing them in overcrowded facilities and tents.

___

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

4:15 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

12:01 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content