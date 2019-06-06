Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Elton John’s songwriter to unveil new visual art at exhibit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Bernie Taupin is known for his behind-the-scenes work with Elton John, but the British songwriter’s visual artistry is stepping into spotlight in an art exhibit.

Taupin’s artwork called the “Bernie Taupin: The Artist, The Raconteur & His Blowtorch” will be unveiled at the Galerie Michael on Friday. The exhibit runs until June 20 and will feature 20 life-size sculptures and artwork made from barbed wire, shattered guitars and various American flags.

Taupin says veterans and family members of service members killed in action donated the flags. The flag artwork includes images of Captain America and Johnny Cash along with chicken wire.

Taupin is credited for co-writing John’s popular songs “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and The Jets.” The songwriter is portrayed in John’s biopic “Rocketman.”

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

Associated Press

Associated Press

