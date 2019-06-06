Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Authorities: Teen boy, man shot aboard train in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting on a train in Philadelphia has left a man and a teenage boy wounded.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, as the train neared the city hall station.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both shot and were being treated at a hospital. Authorities say their injuries are not considered life threatening, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The gunman was captured a short time later. But his name and what charges he’s facing have not been disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

4:15 am
State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

12:01 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage
News

President Trump, US veterans gather for D-Day homage

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs
News5 Investigates

State issues formal “warning” to Colorado Springs plumbing company with ties to Wellness Walk-In Tubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content