Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Attorneys seek light sentence for cop who shot 911 caller

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Minneapolis police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman are asking a judge for a creative sentence that keeps him out of prison.

Mohamed Noor was found guilty in April of murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He shot Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, when she approached his squad car just minutes after she had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

State guidelines call for 12½ years in prison on the murder charge, but Noor’s attorneys argue that putting him in prison would make it impossible for him to make amends for Damond’s death.

They’ve suggested Noor be given probation and be required to spend a week in jail each year on Damond’s birthday and the anniversary of her death.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

11:07 pm
Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

10:59 pm
360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

10:25 pm
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

Scroll to top
Skip to content