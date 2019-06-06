Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos interrupted by protester on Vegas stage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An on-stage talk by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas was briefly interrupted Thursday by a protester who rushed on stage and yelled about chicken farms.

Bezos was attending Amazon’s re:Mars conference at the Aria resort.

He was explaining Amazon plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage.

She was quickly surrounded and ushered away by security guards.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California.

Johnson says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

She never got close to Bezos, who turned to the moderator and joked, “Do you have a response to that?”

Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to questions about whether an arrest was made.

Associated Press

