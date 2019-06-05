Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
YouTube updates hate speech guidelines to prohibit videos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube is updating its hate speech policies to prohibit videos with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content.

The video streaming company says it has already made it more difficult to find such videos, but it’s now removing them outright. YouTube will also prohibit videos that deny certain proven events have taken place, such as the Holocaust.

The changes come as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online services face mounting concern that the platforms allow, and in some cases foster, extremism.

YouTube’s new policies will take effect immediately.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it’s removing thousands of channels that violate the new policies.

Associated Press

