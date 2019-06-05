Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police investigate alleged animal abuse at famous farm

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating alleged animal abuse after an animal rights group released graphic video showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at an Indiana dairy farm that’s a popular destination for school field trips.

Animal Recovery Mission says an investigator for the Miami-based group secretly recorded the disturbing footage last year while working at Fair Oaks Farms, which Food & Wine magazine has called the “Disneyland of agricultural tourism.”

The group says the footage shows the “daily mistreatment of the resident farm animals” at the farm’s dairies about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey says four employees seen in the video have been fired and actions have been taken to prevent further abuse.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged abuse.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away
Covering Colorado

Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away

12:54 pm
Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

12:39 pm
Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

12:08 pm
Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away
Covering Colorado

Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

Scroll to top
Skip to content