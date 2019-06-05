Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US officials: Arctic thawing poses national security concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. and military officials are warning Congress about the potential threat to national security from melting ice in the Arctic.

Officials from the Office of National Intelligence and the Pentagon say climate change will open the Arctic to more ship traffic and commercial activities by Russia and China and create potential sources of conflict.

Peter Kiemel, counselor to the National Intelligence Council, says Russia and China are dramatically increasing their investment there.

Jeff Ringhausen, a Navy official, says that though Arctic shipping is likely to increase, it’ll still amount only to a small portion of overall global shipping.

He says the Russian government is “overly optimistic” regarding the increased shipping and investment in the Arctic.

The witnesses spoke at a hearing on climate change impacts on national security.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas
News

At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas

9:49 am
VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue
News

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue

8:37 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas
News

At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue
News

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Scroll to top
Skip to content