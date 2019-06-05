Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump ending fetal tissue research by federal scientists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is ending medical research by government scientists using human fetal tissue, a victory for abortion foes.

Officials said Wednesday government-funded research by universities will be allowed to continue, subject to additional scrutiny.

The policy change will not affect privately funded research that used human fetal tissue.

Ending the use of fetal tissue by the government is a victory for anti-abortion activists, part of President Donald Trump’s political base.

Abortion opponents say there are alternatives to fetal tissue, but scientific groups say that’s not so for every disease and condition. Research fields in which fetal tissue is used include HIV and childhood cancers.

Associated Press

