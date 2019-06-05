Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Correction: People-Tracy Morgan story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story June 4 about a car crash involving the comedian Tracy Morgan, The Associated Press erroneously reported the gender of the other driver. The driver was a woman, not a man.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Tracy Morgan involved in NYC fender bender in his Bugatti

Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic crash while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic crash while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.

Police say the fender bender happened Tuesday afternoon near Tenth Avenue and 42nd Street.

Police say the mishap involved the 50-year-old Morgan and his white Bugatti, reportedly worth around $2 million, and a 61-year-old woman driving a Honda CR-V.

A representative for Morgan says the comedian bought the vehicle an hour before the minor crash.

Police say both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance.

In 2014, the former “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” star suffered severe head trauma when a truck slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.

Associated Press

