Sephora closes stores for diversity training

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora is closing its U.S. stores for an hour to host “inclusion workshops” for its 16,000 employees, just over a month after R&B star SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a store in California.

The beauty retailer said the training had been in development months before SZA’s experience, which undermined the company’s efforts to cast itself as a champion of diversity. Sephora, which apologized to SZA last month, said the incident “does reinforce why belonging is now more important than ever.”

The store closures come as some businesses are rethinking their approach to anti-bias training in the wake of academic studies suggesting such programs have done little to improve workplace diversity and, in some cases, can backfire.