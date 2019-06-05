Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
SEC moving to require brokers to reveal conflicts for advice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are moving to require that brokers provide their customers with detailed disclosures of their potential conflicts of interest when dispensing advice for retirement planning and other investments.

But critics say the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new measure, supported by the financial industry, doesn’t go far enough to protect retail investors against abuses and that a stricter advanced under the Obama administration should apply to brokers. The stricter rule required all financial professionals, not just registered investment advisers, to act as trustees obligated to put their clients’ interests first. It was targeted for watering-down by President Donald Trump in early 2017 and defeated in the courts by the industry.

Americans increasingly seek financial advice to help them navigate an array of options for retirement, college savings and more.

Associated Press

