Sales chief alleges Fiat Chrysler violated whistleblower law

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. sales chief is suing the company, alleging that it withheld 90% of his pay package last year because he testified in a government inquiry into sales reporting practices.

Reid Bigland alleges that the company violated Michigan’s Whistleblower Protection Act because he testified before the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company allegedly withheld Bigland’s long-term incentive stock payout, special dividends and an annual bonus in retaliation for his testimony and because he sold some stock. Documents say the dividends alone are worth about $1.8 million

The lawsuit was filed May 24 in a state court in Pontiac. FCA wants to move it to the federal courts.

Fiat Chrysler says the board’s compensation committee still needs to determine whether Bigland met company and personal performance conditions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

