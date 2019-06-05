Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rolling Stones add guest artists to North American tour

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are getting some company on their North American tour.

The rockers announced Wednesday they’ll be joined by an eclectic group of guest artists as the No Filter Tour travels the continent.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones will be on hand when the tour launches at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 21, followed by Whiskey Myers on the second Chicago date, June 25.

Gary Clark Jr. will be featured in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Wombats will play Aug. 1 at MetLife Stadium outside New York City, with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on the second date.

Juanes helps wrap things up in Miami on Aug. 31.

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told 75-year-old Mick Jagger in late March that he needed medical treatment.

Associated Press

