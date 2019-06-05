Prosecutors: Boston cabbie fatally shot after declining ride

BOSTON (AP) — A man who prosecutors say shot a Boston taxi driver nine times after the cabbie refused to drive him to a town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away is being held without bail.

The victim, 60-year-old Luckinson Oruma, died at a hospital after the shooting in broad daylight Tuesday outside a hotel in downtown Boston.

Phillip Foy, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment on charges including murder and armed carjacking.

Prosecutor John Verner says Foy demanded a ride to Mansfield, about a 30-mile (50-kilometer) drive from Boston. When Oruma declined, Verner said Foy told the driver: “You’re going move this cab, or I’m gonna move you.”

Police say Foy stole the cab but was arrested a short time later. Foy hid his face from view in court.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Foy’s first to Phillip, not Philip.