Prosecutors: Boston cabbie fatally shot after declining ride

BOSTON (AP) — A man who prosecutors say shot a Boston taxi driver nine times after the cabbie refused to drive him to a town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away is being held without bail.

The victim, 60-year-old Luckinson Oruma, died at a hospital after the shooting in broad daylight Tuesday outside a hotel in downtown Boston.

Phillip Foy, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment on charges including murder and armed carjacking.

Prosecutor John Verner says Foy demanded a ride to Mansfield, about a 30-mile (50-kilometer) drive from Boston. When Oruma declined, Verner said Foy told the driver: “You’re going move this cab, or I’m gonna move you.”

Police say Foy stole the cab but was arrested a short time later. Foy hid his face from view in court.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Foy’s first to Phillip, not Philip.

Associated Press

Associated Press

