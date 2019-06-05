Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prosecutor to discuss doctor accused of ordering fatal doses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities plan to give an update on the criminal investigation of an intensive care doctor accused of ordering possibly fatal painkillers for dozens of Ohio hospital patients.

The Franklin County prosecutor and Columbus police scheduled a news conference Wednesday to discuss the investigation of Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl).

A lawyer for Husel has said he didn’t intend to kill patients. Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Husel’s attorney.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years. He was fired in December.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system.

Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and already settled some of the lawsuits for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Associated Press

