Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police in Alaska detain 12-year-old boy in fatal shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say the suspect detained in a fatal weekend shooting is 12 years old.

Police announced Wednesday that the boy is suspected of shooting 18-year-old Thomas Williams early Sunday night in woods off Chester Creek Trail.

The youth is also suspected of shooting a juvenile boy. Both Williams and the injured boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The name of the 12-year-old was not released. He’s in custody at McLaughlin Youth Center. Police have forwarded charges to juvenile justice authorities.

Police say an altercation among a group of young people preceded the shooting.

Witnesses at around 6:30 p.m. called police to report shots fired north of Sullivan Arena. Minutes later, a caller told a dispatcher he had been shot and that he was in woods running from the shooter.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

12:39 pm
Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

12:08 pm
Flash flooding possible this afternoon around the Spring Fire burn scar
Covering Colorado

Flash flooding possible this afternoon around the Spring Fire burn scar

12:02 pm
Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

Flash flooding possible this afternoon around the Spring Fire burn scar
Covering Colorado

Flash flooding possible this afternoon around the Spring Fire burn scar

Scroll to top
Skip to content