Police: 6 El Salvador migrants killed in Texas SUV wreck

ROBSTOWN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in south Texas say six migrants from El Salvador have been killed and five critically injured when an SUV that earlier fled police crashed into a drainage ditch.

Nueces County sheriff’s Capt. Daniel Lorberau says police in Robstown, 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Houston, pursued the SUV late Tuesday but then stopped the chase because of rain and wet roads.

Two injured people found walking along a road early Wednesday told authorities of the wreck.

Lorberau says the SUV was traveling as fast as 50 mph (80 kph) when it crashed.

Several people had to be extricated from the SUV and were taken to hospitals. In addition to the dead and critically injured, three others suffered lesser injuries.

Police say the migrants were from El Salvador. No other details were immediately available.

Associated Press

