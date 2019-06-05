Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Panel: Governor’s staff botched sex assault claim response

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey legislative panel investigating Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of a sexual assault claim made by one state worker against another found the administration mishandled its response.

The Legislative Select Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to release its 123-page report.

The investigation stems from Katie Brennan’s complaint that emerged in an October newspaper account.

Brennan, chief of staff of the state’s housing authority, alleged Albert Alvarez sexually assaulted her while they were both working to get Murphy, a Democrat, elected in 2017.

Alvarez, who left as chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority last year, denies the allegations. Law enforcement declined to bring charges.

The committee says it found Murphy’s administration appeared more concerned with “avoiding negative publicity” than following procedures and should have investigated Brennan’s allegations more thoroughly.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas
News

At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas

9:49 am
VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue
News

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue

8:37 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas
News

At least 6 immigrants dead following overnight crash in south Texas

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue
News

VIDEO: Arizona hiker spins uncontrollably during helicopter rescue

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Scroll to top
Skip to content