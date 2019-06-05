Orlando bans plastics at parks, venues starting Oct. 1

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Orlando have agreed to ban the use of plastic straws, bags, cutlery and plastic foam food containers at its city parks and venues.

The Orlando City Commission agreed on the policy Monday and it takes effect Oct. 1.

The Orlando Sentinel reports plastic straws will be available upon request for customers with disabilities. Gatherings such as birthday parties and family reunions at parks will be exempt if there are fewer than 100 guests. However, they will be encouraged to comply.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city is the first in Florida to ban all three — plastic bags, polystyrene and straws. Some other cities have banned some of these products.

