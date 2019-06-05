Oral Roberts University pays $300K in recruiting settlement

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Department of Justice has announced a settlement with Oral Roberts University in which the school will pay more than $300,000 to resolve whistleblower allegations that it broke federal law in the way it paid a recruiting company.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday the private, Christian university in Tulsa paid recruiter Joined Inc. with a share of tuition from students who enrolled, in violation of incentive compensation law on admissions and recruitment.

The university admits no wrongdoing in paying the settlement and denied the allegations in a statement.

Joined Inc. co-owner Maurice Shoe will receive $45,000 through a provision of the law that allows whistleblowers to receive a share of money recovered.

Shoe filed suit in federal court in South Carolina, where he settled similar claims with North Greenville University.