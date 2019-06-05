Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexico seeks to neutralize tariff threat from the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico is going all out this week on the lobbying front.

Top officials from the government, private sector and members of the country’s Congress make up the largest Mexican delegation dispatched to Washington since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December.

The multifaceted effort started just hours after President Donald Trump announced his intentions to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico. It aims to get a compromise that avoids such a duty before a Monday deadline.

The first critical moment comes Wednesday, when Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard meets Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And a U.S. administration official told The Associated Press that Vice President Mike Pence will be chairing the meeting at the White House.

