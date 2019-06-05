Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Markets Right Now: Stocks extend gains, led by tech shares

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are extending gains to a second day Wednesday, led by technology and health care companies.

The S&P 500 index added 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,816. The index’s 2.1% gain Tuesday was its best performance since January.

Salesforce gained 3.3%. Its profit and sales for the first quarter exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop plummeted 29% after the videogame maker badly missed sales estimates in the first quarter.

Medtronic rose 1.9% to lead health care companies higher.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 129 points, or 0.5%, to 25,461. The Nasdaq gained 48 points, or 0.7%, to 7,575.

Bonds rose and the yield on the 10 year Treasury dropped to 2.10% after a private survey showed U.S. companies added just 27,000 jobs in May, the fewest since March 2010.

Associated Press

