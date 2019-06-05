Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kool & The Gang to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Funk-soul band Kool & The Gang is being honored with an award named for pioneering opera singer Marian Anderson.

Kool & The Gang, known for hits like “Get Down on It,” ”Celebration” and “Ladies Night,” has earned two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.”

Band members say in a statement they’re “truly honored” to receive the award and that “Funky Philly” played an integral part in their career. They recorded several albums in Philadelphia.

The band celebrates 50 years together this year.

The award will be presented at a gala in November.

Past winners have included Dionne Warwick, Jon Bon Jovi, Maya Angelou and Quincy Jones.

Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away
Covering Colorado

Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away

12:54 pm
Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

12:39 pm
Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

12:08 pm
Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away
Covering Colorado

Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season
Covering Colorado

Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday
Covering Colorado

Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Fountain Thursday

Scroll to top
Skip to content