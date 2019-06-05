Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High court turns down SC officer’s appeal in shooting case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former South Carolina policeman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist who was running away from a traffic stop.

The high court this week turned down the case from Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer was sentenced in 2017 after pleading guilty to a civil rights violation in the 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott.

Slager’s lawyers appealed his conviction and sentence, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a trial judge “committed no reversible error” in the case. State murder charges were dropped as part of his plea.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content