Government to start posting list of troubled nursing homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says it’ll start posting a list of some 400 troubled nursing homes , in a turnabout days after senators publicly released the “secret” document , along with a report questioning oversight of poor-quality facilities.

Dr. Kate Goodrich, chief medical officer with the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services, says the agency soon will post the list and update it regularly. She isn’t setting a date.

The Associated Press reported Monday that two Pennsylvania senators — Democrat Robert Casey and Republican Pat Toomey — had found that conditions at the 400 facilities were “indistinguishable” from those at about 80 poor-performing nursing homes publicly identified by the government.

The Medicare agency pushed back against the suggestion it was keeping secrets, saying its Nursing Home Compare website allows consumers to spot troubled facilities.

Associated Press

