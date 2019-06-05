Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing

ATLANTA (AP) — A man convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in Georgia more than two decades ago is scheduled for execution later this month.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a news release Wednesday that 42-year-old Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to die on June 20 at the state prison in Jackson. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Butts was executed last year. Wilson would be the second prisoner executed in Georgia this year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

