From fire and ash to caps, gowns: Graduation in burned town

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A California high school where nearly all the students lost their homes in a wildfire is preparing for its first graduation since the devastating blaze.

About 220 students are scheduled to graduate from Paradise High School in Northern California on Thursday. Principal Loren Lighthall said about 900 of the school’s 980 students lost their homes in a devastating wildfire last November. Students have been meeting at a makeshift school in an office building near the airport in Chico.

Students say the fire has brought them closer together.

Senior Sean Newsom has been living in an apartment with his older brother to finish his senior year while his parents and younger siblings relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. He said returning to school helped improve his mental health.