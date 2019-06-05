Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida thief takes blowtorch to ATM, welds it shut instead

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida burglars thought they were clever when they used a blowtorch to break into an ATM machine, but they never hit the jackpot.

Instead, the burning heat actually welded the ATM’s hinges shut.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday. One was armed with a crowbar and appeared to serve as the lookout while the other took the blowtorch to the ATM.

Instead of cutting the ATM with the blowtorch, authorities say the would-be thief welded the metal parts shut and the pair left with nothing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content