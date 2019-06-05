Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida judge: Ex-deputy to turn in passport or stay in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former school resource officer will have to stay in jail for now on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene as a gunman was killing students in a Florida high school.

Broward Judge Jackie Powell ruled Wednesday that Scot Peterson must first surrender the passport, which is now at his home in North Carolina, before being released on a bond set at $102,000.

Peterson stood silently with his hands cuffed during the hearing, which followed his arrest Tuesday on 11 charges. Peterson was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside as 17 people were shot to death. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined he “did absolutely nothing to mitigate” the shooting.

Peterson’s lawyer says he’s being made a scapegoat.

Associated Press

