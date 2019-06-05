Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Driver: Tracy Morgan’s response to fender-bender scared me

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan driver involved in a fender bender with comedian Tracy Morgan’s new Bugatti says she “got scared” when the entertainer reacted by pounding on her window and yelling.

Jocelyn Madulid of Jersey City, New Jersey told the New York Post on Tuesday that she initially didn’t know who the other driver was.

Madulid says an officer told her it was a “famous guy.” A tour guide on a double-decker bus remarked, “Oh, that’s Tracy Morgan!”

The Bugatti is reportedly worth $2 million.

Morgan’s outburst was caught on video.

An email requesting comment was sent on Wednesday to Morgan’s representative.

In 2014, the former “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” star was seriously injured when a truck hit the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair was killed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
SCHEELS breaking ground on second store in Colorado
Covering Colorado

SCHEELS breaking ground on second store in Colorado

11:31 am
Moose sighting at Mueller State Park
Covering Colorado

Moose sighting at Mueller State Park

11:18 am
Powerball winner played using numbers from fortune cookie
News

Powerball winner played using numbers from fortune cookie

11:05 am
SCHEELS breaking ground on second store in Colorado
Covering Colorado

SCHEELS breaking ground on second store in Colorado

Moose sighting at Mueller State Park
Covering Colorado

Moose sighting at Mueller State Park

Powerball winner played using numbers from fortune cookie
News

Powerball winner played using numbers from fortune cookie

Scroll to top
Skip to content